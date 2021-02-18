Thursday, February 18, 2021  | 5 Rajab, 1442
88,000 people have opened Roshan Digital Accounts: PM Imran Khan

Says country has paid off foreign loans worth Rs20b

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan has paid off foreign loans worth Rs20 billion ever since the PTI government came to power, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday. Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on the Roshan Digital Account crossing the five hundred million dollar mark, he remarked that economies across the world suffered losses last year because of the coronavirus lockdown. "But Pakistan was the only country where the economy went in a positive direction." The premier stressed the importance of tapping the market of overseas Pakistanis as they were "an asset for the country". An important initiative by the government that will bring growth to the economy is the Roshan Digital Account, he said, adding that so far the country has 88,000 accounts in over 98 countries. "We need to tap foreign markets, especially the overseas Pakistani, there is a huge potential there," the PM said. "I want to stress that you [the State Bank] need to come up with a focused advertising campaign for the electronic media to attract more people abroad." Devaluation of the currency means that the poor segments of the society are burdened. "When dollar prices increased, the country's imports cost more i.e. petrol," the PM pointed out. When fuel prices increase, everything else becomes expensive. This along with the coronavirus lockdown created a lot of problems for the residents, especially the working class, PM Khan said. "When the PTI government came to power, Pakistan had a record deficit which had the greatest impact on the rupee." The prime minister said that Pakistan has seen a record improvement in its exports in the last two years which is evident from the growing textile zones in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and other parts of the country.
Imran Khan

