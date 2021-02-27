Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
Opposition will outdo PTI in Senate elections: Bilawal

Says PPP laid CPEC's foundation but government ruining it

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The opposition will outdo the PTI government in the Senate Elections 2021, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Addressing supporters at a rally in Kohat Saturday, he said that the government's policies have put the economy in a loss. "The PPP and the Pakistan Democratic Movement will defeat the PTI on every platform."

"The selected PTI government has taken away livelihoods from the public," Bilawal said. "My mother and my grandfather always worked for the welfare of the poor segments of society."

During Benazir Bhutto's tenure, salaries of government employees were increased and the economy saw a boom, he said, adding that all the efforts by the PPP government have been sabotaged.

He said that the foundation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was laid by Asif Ali Zardari but the government was ruining it.

The PPP is determined to revive the project in the "right way" so that it can benefit everyone from Gilgit-Baltistan to Gwadar, Bilawal promised.

 
