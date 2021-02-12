One killed, six injured after bus overturns near Karachi Cantt

One person was killed and six were injured after a passenger bus overturned on the Lily Bridge near Karachi Cantt on Friday morning.

According to the rescue team, the accident took place because of overspeeding. “The driver managed to escape from the crime scene,” an official said.

The injured people were immediately moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. They have been identified as Pervaiz, Farzana, Arham, Khalid, Abdul Wahab and Ramzan.

On the other hand, the man killed in the accident has been identified as Mateeur Rehman.

The bus belonged to the company Ilyas Coach.