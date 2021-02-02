Move Omar Sheikh to rest house in two days: SC

The Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to move Ahmed Omar Sheikh, who was convicted of kidnapping US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2012, to a rest house in Karachi in two days.

The court has instructed that he should be moved from the death cell to a barrack.

The authorities have been told to find a suitable rest house for him, and shift him there on Kashmir Day (February 5). His family will be able to meet him from 8am to 5pm and he will not have access to a mobile phone or internet at the rest house, the court said.

Related: SC halts Omar Sheikh’s release in Daniel Pearl case

The Supreme Court resumed hearing on Tuesday the Sindh government’s review petition against the top court’s acquittal of Sheikh in the case.

On January 28, the Supreme Court ordered Sheikh’s release. The White House said it was “outraged” by this decision. Following this, the Sindh and federal governments filed a review petition against the verdict.

Terrorist attacks have greatly affected Pakistan for the last 20 years, said Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan. “We cannot forget about the Army Public School and Machh attacks.”

Sheikh is not just any suspect, he is a criminal masterminded, he remarked, adding that Sheikh is a “threat” to Pakistan.

Related: After Sindh, centre seeks review of Daniel Pearl murder acquittals

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that you will have to prove his ties with terrorists and his role in the attacks that you have mentioned. “Did Sheikh play any role in planning them?”

Sheikh has been in jail for the past 18 years, the judge added.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that the attorney-general argued on Monday that the Sindh High Court didn’t hear the Centre’s stance before giving its judgement. “Listening to your arguments today, it seems like that you are no longer bothered about that,” the judge said.

The attorney-general said that his main objection is Centre’s

lack of involvement during the high court’s hearing.

The Sindh advocate-general said that no representative of the federal government was present during the hearing in Sindh High Court.

“Did the Sindh government object to Centre not being made as a respondent in the case?” asked Justice Akhtar.

The advocate-general said that the government did not.

Justice Bandial remarked that the main problem in the case is that the Sindh government kept issuing the detention orders of the suspects again and again.

This is because the state thinks that the case against Sheikh in the Daniel Pearl murder case is quite strong, said the attorney-general.

Who was Daniel Pearl?

Pearl, 38, was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002 while researching links between militants in Pakistan and Richard C Reid, who is also known as the ‘shoe bomber’ for trying to detonate a shoe bomb while on a flight from Paris to Miami in 2001.

Pearl’s wife Mariane Pearl, a US national who was living in Karachi’s Zamzama, wrote a letter to the Artillery Maidan police on February 2, 2002, and said her husband disappeared on January 23, 2002. She said she received an email from the abductors saying that he has been abducted “in retaliation for the imprisonment of Pakistani men by the US government in Cuba and other complaints”.

A graphic video showing Pearl’s decapitation was delivered to the US consulate in Karachi nearly a month after he was kidnapped.

This is a developing story.