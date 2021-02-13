Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
OGRA recommends Rs16 increase in petrol prices

Govt will announce new prices on February 15

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
OGRA recommends Rs16 increase in petrol prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended an increase of Rs16 in the price of petrol. It has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, recommending the revision of prices from February 16. It has recommended a Rs14.75 increase in the price of high speed diesel. If the summary is approved, petrol would cost Rs127.90 per litre, while diesel would go up to Rs130.83. The prime minister will make a final decision in this regard. The finance ministry will notify the new prices on February 15.
