Nutrition centre opens in Layyah

A multi sectoral nutrition centre has opened doors in Layyah.

The centre is a part of the government’s agenda to combat malnutrition in the country.

Forty percent of children in Pakistan are malnourished because of which the national economy has been facing losses worth Rs17.6 billion, said Layyah Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia at the ceremony on Tuesday.

The prime minister, in his first state speech, said that 40% of children in Pakistan are not physically and mentally strong and this will affect our human resources, said the DC.

The DC explained that the centre will operate as a coordination hub to provide technical assistance to increase inter sectoral coordination activities. The center will provide 100% coverage to nutrition-specific activities and launch awareness campaigns in the district, he said.

It will also establish a digital nutrition studio in near future along with a nutrition library and promote coordination among different universities to conduct researches on malnutrition.

“Due to our coordinated efforts, we secured the first position in reducing stunting rate among 11 districts of South Punjab,” the DC added.

Layyah has established a committee for addressing malnutrition-related problems at different tehsils and union councils.

The district government has installed 32 water plants in schools and 25 in communities to provide safe drinking water to all.