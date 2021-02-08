Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
NTS exam papers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaked on social media

CM Mahmood Khan takes notice, orders investigation

Posted: Feb 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Papers of assessments conducted by the National Testing Service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were leaked on social media hours before the examinations were conducted. A number of people from Dera Ghazi Khan, Bannu, Nowshera, Dir, and Tank were taking the exams on Sunday for the recruitment of primary school teachers. According to reports, the questions in the exam papers were leaked on social media. "We saw snaps and pictures of the entire test papers on Facebook and Whatsapp," a person appearing for the test in Dir said. It was not just one subject but all of them including Maths, English, Current Affairs, Islamiyat and General Science, he said, adding that people were allowed to take their mobile phones inside the exam halls and the invigilators there were helping them as well. Following this, a number of people in Dir protested outside the education department's building. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the matter and ordered an investigation into it. "We will not tolerate any corruption in the exams," he said, adding that the selection of government officers is based on skills.
