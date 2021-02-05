Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nowshera man chops off wife’s hair for ‘not cleaning TV’

Suspect has been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nowshera man chops off wife’s hair for ‘not cleaning TV’

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
A man was arrested for beating up his wife and cutting her hair with a scissor in Nowshera, the police said Thursday night. The victim registered a complaint against her husband at the Cantt police station. It read that the woman was cleaning the house when her husband, identified as Adil, walked in and turned on the television. "He said that the television was not cleaned properly and started screaming at me," she told the police. "When I answered back, he started beating me up and then chopped off my hair with a scissor." Cantt SHO Zardad Khan immediately took notice of the incident and formed a team to arrest the man. After multiple raids, he was arrested from the Khushali Colony. Adil will be presented before a court on Saturday, February 6. "We will seek his physical remand from the judge," the SHO added. On the other hand, DPO Najmul Hussain has said that torture and assault against women or children of any kind in the city will not be tolerated.
FaceBook WhatsApp
khyber pakhtunkhwa torture

A man was arrested for beating up his wife and cutting her hair with a scissor in Nowshera, the police said Thursday night.

The victim registered a complaint against her husband at the Cantt police station. It read that the woman was cleaning the house when her husband, identified as Adil, walked in and turned on the television.

“He said that the television was not cleaned properly and started screaming at me,” she told the police. “When I answered back, he started beating me up and then chopped off my hair with a scissor.”

Cantt SHO Zardad Khan immediately took notice of the incident and formed a team to arrest the man. After multiple raids, he was arrested from the Khushali Colony.

Adil will be presented before a court on Saturday, February 6. “We will seek his physical remand from the judge,” the SHO added.

On the other hand, DPO Najmul Hussain has said that torture and assault against women or children of any kind in the city will not be tolerated.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
KP assault, KP torture, KP woman beaten up, Nowshera police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
Punjab secondary schools to hold exams in May, June
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.