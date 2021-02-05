Nowshera man chops off wife’s hair for ‘not cleaning TV’

A man was arrested for beating up his wife and cutting her hair with a scissor in Nowshera, the police said Thursday night.

The victim registered a complaint against her husband at the Cantt police station. It read that the woman was cleaning the house when her husband, identified as Adil, walked in and turned on the television.

“He said that the television was not cleaned properly and started screaming at me,” she told the police. “When I answered back, he started beating me up and then chopped off my hair with a scissor.”

Cantt SHO Zardad Khan immediately took notice of the incident and formed a team to arrest the man. After multiple raids, he was arrested from the Khushali Colony.

Adil will be presented before a court on Saturday, February 6. “We will seek his physical remand from the judge,” the SHO added.

On the other hand, DPO Najmul Hussain has said that torture and assault against women or children of any kind in the city will not be tolerated.