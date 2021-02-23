Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

North Waziristan police issue security alert for NGO workers

Four women aid workers were killed in Miran Shah

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
North Waziristan police issue security alert for NGO workers

Photo: AFP

Listen
The district police of North Waziristan has issued a security alert for NGO workers after four women aid workers were shot in the region's Miran Shah on Monday. According to the police, the women were working for NGO Sabawon as handcraft trainers. The NGO had signed a contract with the Bravo Institute of Technology, Peshawar. The women were traveling to the Ippi village near Mirali when they were attacked. Following this, the district police have issued a security alert regarding future attacks and have instructed police, NGO workers, and government officers to remain safe by implementing the following points: Limit their activities Avoid unnecessary events, programmes Use bulletproof cars and keep changing routes Keep an eye on suspicious people Keep numbers of the police control room [ 0928-311473] and the district police office [0928-313700] for emergency Avoid contact with strangers Refrain from giving details of your whereabouts Inform the police if you're entering North Waziristan so that they can arrange security Contact the local police in case of any issue SHOs and DPOs of multiple areas in the region have been instructed to ensure police officers are deployed outside police stations till 8pm every day. The officers should be equipped for any attack. "The SHOs are directed to keep a close eye on weapon sale and illegal possession and punish perpetrators under the Arms Act, 2013," the notification read. The senior district police officers have been instructed to oversee all investigations. FIR registered On Tuesday, the FIR of the attack was registered by the driver of the vehicle, identified as Abdul Khaliq. It stated that the attack took place at 9:30am on Monday. "The suspects fired at us with a Kalashnikov," the complainant said. The perpetrators took the victims' CNIC cards, mobile phones, and other valuables. Their faces were covered with a cloth. It includes Section 7 [Punishment for acts of terrorism] of the Anti Terrorism Act and the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code: Section 34:Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intentionSection 324: Attempt to murder Section 302:Punishment for murder The deceased have been identified as Naheed Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, and Javeria Bibi. The police are conducting a search operation to trace and arrest the terrorists, the North Waziristan DPO said. No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. People in Bannu told BBC Urdu that the women used to travel for over two hours to reach Mir Ali every day. They had been earning Rs16,000 per month. Two of them were sisters. ‘Border regions have their own dynamics’ Commenting on the attack, ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said that border regions have their own dynamics and people need to understand them. “Not every incident is of terrorism, there are law and order cases too.” “It will take time for things to normalise,” he remarked. “We need to show patience and think of the bigger picture rather than being incident-specific.” In 2017, the Pakistan Army launched Operation Raddul Fasad in merged districts. According to locals, over 500 people have been killed in targeted attacks since 2017. These include local tribal elders, peace committee members, and the general public. But this is the first incident where women were targeted in the area. It is considered against the culture of the area to kill women, said a local. In fact, such murders have been rare.
FaceBook WhatsApp
miranshah attack north waziristan

The district police of North Waziristan has issued a security alert for NGO workers after four women aid workers were shot in the region’s Miran Shah on Monday.

According to the police, the women were working for NGO Sabawon as handcraft trainers. The NGO had signed a contract with the Bravo Institute of Technology, Peshawar.

The women were traveling to the Ippi village near Mirali when they were attacked.

Following this, the district police have issued a security alert regarding future attacks and have instructed police, NGO workers, and government officers to remain safe by implementing the following points:

  • Limit their activities
  • Avoid unnecessary events, programmes
  • Use bulletproof cars and keep changing routes
  • Keep an eye on suspicious people
  • Keep numbers of the police control room [ 0928-311473] and the district police office [0928-313700] for emergency
  • Avoid contact with strangers
  • Refrain from giving details of your whereabouts
  • Inform the police if you’re entering North Waziristan so that they can arrange security
  • Contact the local police in case of any issue

SHOs and DPOs of multiple areas in the region have been instructed to ensure police officers are deployed outside police stations till 8pm every day.

The officers should be equipped for any attack. “The SHOs are directed to keep a close eye on weapon sale and illegal possession and punish perpetrators under the Arms Act, 2013,” the notification read.

The senior district police officers have been instructed to oversee all investigations.

FIR registered

On Tuesday, the FIR of the attack was registered by the driver of the vehicle, identified as Abdul Khaliq. It stated that the attack took place at 9:30am on Monday. “The suspects fired at us with a Kalashnikov,” the complainant said.

The perpetrators took the victims’ CNIC cards, mobile phones, and other valuables. Their faces were covered with a cloth.

It includes Section 7 [Punishment for acts of terrorism] of the Anti Terrorism Act and the following sections of the Pakistan Penal Code:

  • Section 34:Acts done by several persons In furtherance of common intention
  • Section 324: Attempt to murder
  • Section 302:Punishment for murder

The deceased have been identified as Naheed Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, and Javeria Bibi.

The police are conducting a search operation to trace and arrest the terrorists, the North Waziristan DPO said. No terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

People in Bannu told BBC Urdu that the women used to travel for over two hours to reach Mir Ali every day. They had been earning Rs16,000 per month. Two of them were sisters.

‘Border regions have their own dynamics’

Commenting on the attack, ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar said that border regions have their own dynamics and people need to understand them. “Not every incident is of terrorism, there are law and order cases too.”

“It will take time for things to normalise,” he remarked. “We need to show patience and think of the bigger picture rather than being incident-specific.”

In 2017, the Pakistan Army launched Operation Raddul Fasad in merged districts.

According to locals, over 500 people have been killed in targeted attacks since 2017. These include local tribal elders, peace committee members, and the general public. But this is the first incident where women were targeted in the area.

It is considered against the culture of the area to kill women, said a local. In fact, such murders have been rare.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Miranshah attack, Miranshah NGO attack, NGO workers, north Waziristan police, north Waziristan, TTP, Pakistan army
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Lahore men arrested for hacking WhatsApp accounts: police
Lahore men arrested for hacking WhatsApp accounts: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.