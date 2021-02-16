Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
News

No one is stopping Nawaz Sharif from returning: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior minister says emergency travel document can be provided

No one is stopping Nawaz Sharif from coming back to Pakistan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said. In a media briefing on Tuesday, he said that if the PML-N founder wants to come back to Pakistan, the Interior Ministry can issue an emergency travel document within 72 hours after consultation with the foreign office. "Nawaz's passport will expire tonight," he said, "In August 2018, both Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, were put on the Exit Control List by the National Accountability Bureau." According to the law, anyone whose name is on the list can't get their passport renewed. Rasheed reiterated that if the politician wants to come back to the country, he can. "The high court has also instructed him to come back now." Talking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement's long march, the minister said that they should extend it till after Ramadan. "The government has always been cooperative with them and will continue this unless the law is broken." He pointed out that the movement has changed a number of their decisions and should change this one as well. Rasheed ensured that the Supreme Court's order regarding Senate elections will come out in favour of the government and votes will be cast through open ballots. "Those who are saying a surprise is on the way are just uttering words," he said. "There's no surprise and [god willing] Prime Minister Imran Khan will win the elections and lead the country." On the other hand, the minister said that he will be visiting border areas in the upcoming days to overlook the voting situation there. "A new committee has been formed for the appointment of the new NADRA chairperson as well," he added. What happens after Nawaz Sharif’s passport is cancelled? SAMAA TV Islamabad bureau chief Khalid Azim said once Nawaz’s passport is cancelled, the legality of his stay in the United Kingdom becomes tenuous. Your visa is granted on your passport but once you don’t have a passport anymore, your legal stay becomes uncertain, he said. Once a country withdraws or cancels its passport it says that this city is no longer a valid document holder, he explained. The UK doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Pakistan but once his passport is cancelled, it makes Pakistan’s petition for Nawaz’s deportation stronger. We will now have to see what the UK does, he said. Nawaz, a three-time former premier, arrived in the UK on November 2019 for medical treatment. He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment. NAB has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too. In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds and allowed him to travel to London. His bail expired in February. Last month, the IHC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz. But the warrants were not received by the ex-premier.
