Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nine-year-old child raped, tortured in Rahim Yar Khan

Prime suspect's accomplice arrested: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Nine-year-old child raped, tortured in Rahim Yar Khan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Listen
A nine-year-old boy was raped and tortured in Rahim Yar Khan, the police said on Monday. According to the child's family, he had gone out to play on Saturday night but never returned. "While we were searching for him, a neighbor told me that my son was lying unconscious in a graveyard," his father said. The nine-year-old was immediately rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The doctors said that the child's head was smashed with a heavy object. He is in a critical condition, they added. The police have said that the perpetrators tried to murder the child. "We will only be able to say something substantial once the medical reports come out," the investigating officer said. On the other hand, an accomplice of the prime suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police. The child's family has requested Rahim Yar Khan's DPO to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible. An FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Murder rahim yar khan rape

A nine-year-old boy was raped and tortured in Rahim Yar Khan, the police said on Monday.

According to the child’s family, he had gone out to play on Saturday night but never returned. “While we were searching for him, a neighbor told me that my son was lying unconscious in a graveyard,” his father said.

The nine-year-old was immediately rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The doctors said that the child’s head was smashed with a heavy object. He is in a critical condition, they added.

The police have said that the perpetrators tried to murder the child. “We will only be able to say something substantial once the medical reports come out,” the investigating officer said.

On the other hand, an accomplice of the prime suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

The child’s family has requested Rahim Yar Khan’s DPO to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

An FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
rahim yar khan rape, nine-year-old boy raped in rahim yar khan, RYK police, sheikh zayed hospital
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.