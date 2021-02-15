Nine-year-old child raped, tortured in Rahim Yar Khan

A nine-year-old boy was raped and tortured in Rahim Yar Khan, the police said on Monday.

According to the child’s family, he had gone out to play on Saturday night but never returned. “While we were searching for him, a neighbor told me that my son was lying unconscious in a graveyard,” his father said.

The nine-year-old was immediately rushed to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital. The doctors said that the child’s head was smashed with a heavy object. He is in a critical condition, they added.

The police have said that the perpetrators tried to murder the child. “We will only be able to say something substantial once the medical reports come out,” the investigating officer said.

On the other hand, an accomplice of the prime suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

The child’s family has requested Rahim Yar Khan’s DPO to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

An FIR has been registered and raids are being conducted.

