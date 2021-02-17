Nawaz’s departure to London was part of NRO deal: Ijaz-ul-Haq

Says change in platelets count was part of the deal

Ijaz-ul-Haq, a former minister and the son of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq, claimed on Wednesday that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London was part of an NRO deal with the establishment.

“To go out [to London], I believe an NRO was done that the people don’t know about,” Haq told SAMAA TV in an interview.

“The change in platelets count, it was an NRO deal,” he said. “Certainly, there was establishment involved.”

Nawaz, who has thrice been the prime minister, travelled to the UK in November 2019 for medical treatment.

He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

NAB has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the Islamabad High Court had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds and allowed him to travel to London. His bail expired in February 2020.

Last month, the IHC issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister. But the warrants were not received by him.

Haq claimed that he knew the platelets and blood report of Sharif was “changed” to facilitate his escape from Pakistan.

“I know that the platelet or blood report was something else and the report on paper was something else,” he said.

Haq said the information is “authentic” and he has “proof” to substantiate his claim.