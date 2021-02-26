Nawaz calls Daska poll irregularities ‘evidence of 2018 election rigging’

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that irregularities in the February 19 by-election in Daska were “evidence of the 2018 election rigging”.

The PML-N leader said this in a video message shared on Twitter. He lauded the Election Commission of Pakistan for abiding by the law by identifying the characters involved in manipulating the results.

Daska plunged into chaos after clashes between supporters of rival political parties during by-election in NA-75 Sialkot. Armed men were seen patrolling the streets and sporadic gunfire continued during the by-polls.

The PML-N accused the ruling PTI of rigging the election after some presiding members went missing during the vote count. The missing officials came to the ECP the next morning with the results and said they left early because “the fog was too dense”.

The ECP ordered re-polling in Sialkot’s NA-75 after the results of the February 19 by-elections were challenged by members of the opposition. It also ordered the authorities to remove officials who were negligent in the February 19 by-polls.

“The recent election in Daska, ECP’s identification of characters involved in vote theft…and the decision based on justice is ultimate compliance of the law,” Nawaz said.

Related: PM Imran Khan okays challenging ECP order for re-polling in NA-75

He said the ECP demonstrated “courage and bravery” by announcing punishments for those who rigged the polls. “Our demand is that the nation must see implementation of these punishments as soon as possible.”

It was very important to find the ones who hatched this conspiracy, according to the former premier.

“Who made an army of government officials stand in one line? This is very surprising,” he said. “And who patronised this group and who supervised the vote theft.”

Nawaz said finding answers to these questions was far more important than the March 18 re-election in Daska. The February 19 by-election uncovered many secrets, according to him.

“This is evidence of the 2018 election rigging,” the former premier said. “It tells us that this was the way [the polls] were rigged.”

He said when election results stop coming in or get delayed by days, then people should be certain that their vote is being stolen somewhere.

“We have to, my brothers and sisters, get to all those constitution-violating elements who robbed the nation’s mandate,” the ex-premier said.

“God willing, we won’t rest until the elimination of these elements,” he added.