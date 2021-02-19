Nafisa Shah’s sister Najma passes away in Karachi

Najma Shah, the sister of MNA Nafisa Shah and daughter of former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah, died in Karachi Thursday night. She was battling cancer.

The news was confirmed by Nafisa Shah on her Twitter account.

“Verily we belong to Allah& to him we shall return” Our dear sister Najma Shah passed away peacefully today after bravely facing a lethal cancer.She will be laid to rest in our family graveyard after her funeral tomorrow at 11am at Jilani mosque.May she rest easy&in eternal peace pic.twitter.com/D4J8GWQu2C — Nafisa Shah (@ShahNafisa) February 18, 2021

The funeral prayers will be held at Jilani Mosque at 11am Friday. She will be laid to rest at her family’s graveyard.