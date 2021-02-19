Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Nafisa Shah’s sister Najma passes away in Karachi

Funeral prayers to be held on Saturday

Posted: Feb 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nafisa Shah’s sister Najma passes away in Karachi

Photo: File

Najma Shah, the sister of MNA Nafisa Shah and daughter of former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah, died in Karachi Thursday night. She was battling cancer.

The news was confirmed by Nafisa Shah on her Twitter account.

The funeral prayers will be held at Jilani Mosque at 11am Friday. She will be laid to rest at her family’s graveyard.

Nafisa Shah najma shah
 





 

 
 
 

