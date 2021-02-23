Tuesday, February 23, 2021  | 10 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks

PM launches NADRA and law ministry's initiative

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
People in Pakistan will now receive letters of administration and succession certificates in two weeks.

They can now simply contact NADRA and won’t have to go the court. Here are the steps people will have to follow after they submit their application.

  • Step 1: Application initiation—-Submit their CNIC number along with the deceased’s death certificate.
  • Step 2: Legal heirs and assets—-Submit relevant details of legal heirs and information on the deceased’s properties.
  • Step 3: Verification and consent—-All legal heirs will have to visit NADRA’s Registration Centre for biometric verification.
  • Step 4: Advertisement—-NADRA will publish the notice for the public at large in newspapers seeking any objections against the particular objection.
  • Step 5: Printing and delivery—-If no objection is received within 14 days then succession certificate/letter of administration will be printed and issued.

Pakistanis can also verify their succession certificate/letter of administration after paying Rs50. For more details visit: https://succession.nadra.gov.pk

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on January 21 the letter of administration and succession certificates initiative of the National Database and Registration Authority.

The law ministry has established succession facilitation units in collaboration with NADRA for issuing succession certificates to legal heirs in 15 days. The process used to take years previously.

The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2020 enabled NADRA to issue these certificates to people.

Previously, civil judges used to issue them and the process would take years. Legal heirs will now just have to show the family registration certificate and the succession certificate will be issued to them in 15 days.

Letter of administration and succession certificates are obtained by the legal heirs of a deceased person in order to inherit their property. 

At the launch ceremony, PM Imran Khan said that the PTI government is committed to solving the real problems of the people. “We want to help our people in every way possible.” This will help overseas Pakistanis too. “We should never forget overseas Pakistanis they are a powerful force.”

He claimed that half of the cases being heard by courts are about land and property. Our judicial system is such that land and property cases are delayed for years, and people are left with no option but to pay extra.

The PM remarked that women should be given their inheritance rights, adding that they mostly denied this right.

The story was originally published on January 21, 2021.

 
One Comment

  1. Haider Abbasi  January 22, 2021 10:04 pm/ Reply

    succession certificate

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

