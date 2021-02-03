Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi

Terrorist planning attack on government department

The National Counter-Terrorism Authority has warned of a “major terrorist activity” in Karachi. Terrorists are planning a VBIED attack on “an unspecified important government department” in the city in the near future, the counter-terrorism authority said. It said the miscreants have already conducted reconnaissance of the target and made necessary preparation. The alert has been addressed to the Sindh home secretary, provincial police chief, and Rangers director-general. Nacta has recommended extreme vigilance and heightened security measures in the city.
Karachi threat

The National Counter-Terrorism Authority has warned of a “major terrorist activity” in Karachi.

Terrorists are planning a VBIED attack on “an unspecified important government department” in the city in the near future, the counter-terrorism authority said.

It said the miscreants have already conducted reconnaissance of the target and made necessary preparation. The alert has been addressed to the Sindh home secretary, provincial police chief, and Rangers director-general.

Nacta has recommended extreme vigilance and heightened security measures in the city.

 
