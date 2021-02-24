Wednesday, February 24, 2021  | 11 Rajab, 1442
NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in property case

She has been accused of transferring land illegally

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PML-N Vice-President on March 2 in a property case. The bureau is investigating Maryam in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of a 200-acre land in Raiwind. The leader was earlier summoned in the same case on August 11, 2020. That was, however, postponed after a clash broke out between the police and PML-N supporters outside the NAB Lahore office. More than 20 PML-N workers were arrested for pelting stones at the office and policemen deployed outside it. In response, the police baton-charged the crowd to disperse them. The bureau accused Maryam of promoting violence just so she doesn't have to appear before the bureau. Chaudhry Sugar Mills case NAB is also investigating the PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. She is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to NAB. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills. Maryam, who was arrested on August 8, 2019, was incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She was released after the Lahore High Court approved her bail on November 4, 2019, after she submitted sureties of Rs10 million, an additional Rs50 million, and surrendered her passport.
The National Accountability Bureau has summoned PML-N Vice-President on March 2 in a property case.

The bureau is investigating Maryam in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of a 200-acre land in Raiwind. The leader was earlier summoned in the same case on August 11, 2020.

That was, however, postponed after a clash broke out between the police and PML-N supporters outside the NAB Lahore office. More than 20 PML-N workers were arrested for pelting stones at the office and policemen deployed outside it. In response, the police baton-charged the crowd to disperse them.

The bureau accused Maryam of promoting violence just so she doesn’t have to appear before the bureau.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

NAB is also investigating the PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. She is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to NAB. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

Maryam, who was arrested on August 8, 2019, was incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She was released after the Lahore High Court approved her bail on November 4, 2019, after she submitted sureties of Rs10 million, an additional Rs50 million, and surrendered her passport.

 
