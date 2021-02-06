Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
NA speaker takes notice of ‘unpleasant’ Parliament session

Says strict action will be taken against those responsible

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has taken notice of an "unpleasant incident" that occurred during the Parliament's session on February 4. In a series of tweets on Friday, he said that he has called a meeting on February 8 to investigate the "condemnable" incident. "Strict action can be taken against members who were involved in that incident," he added. "As a custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan, I have to maintain the order and to regulate the proceedings of the House in accordance with parliamentary practices, rules of procedure, and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly," he remarked. He said that all parliamentarians are under obligation to obey the rules of Parliament and maintain decorum. Every member of the National Assembly regardless of which party he or she belongs to, is under obligation to obey the rules of the National Assembly and maintain the decorum of the House for the preservation, sanctity of the prestigious House.— Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) February 5, 2021 On February 4, loud whistling interrupted the PTI MNAs as they tried to argue in favour of the 26th constitutional amendment bill that seeks to change the way votes are cast during Senate elections. The members of the opposition, who don't want the open ballot during the upcoming Senate elections, surrounded the speaker's dice and chanted slogans. Some even held posters saying "Mr Deputy Speaker. Give opposition the mic."
