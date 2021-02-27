Saturday, February 27, 2021  | 14 Rajab, 1442
NA-75 by-polls: ECP removes Daska assistant commissioner

Commission ordered authorities to remove negligent officers

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
NA-75 by-polls: ECP removes Daska assistant commissioner

The Election Commission of Pakistan has removed Daska Assistant Commissioner Asif Hussain over negligence during Silakot's NA-75 by-elections. Daska DSPs Ramzan and Zulfiqar Virk have been removed from the post as well. On February 25, the electoral body ordered re-elections in the constituency after PML-N accused PTI of rigging the elections after some presiding members had gone missing during the vote count on the nights that votes were cast. The officers came to the ECP February 20 morning with the results and claimed that they left early because the fog was too dense. ECP heard the case over the objections raised by the opposition members and ruled that the by-elections were neither fair nor just. It ordered the authorities to remove officials who were negligent in the February 19 by-polls. On Thursday, Gujranwala commissioner and regional police officer, and Sialkot deputy commissioner and district police officer were removed. The re-polling will be held on March 18. At least 360 polling stations will be set up in the constituency. Sialkot’s NA-75 seat fell vacant after PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of a heart attack in August 2020. He was also a member of the standing committees on Interior and Narcotics Control and National Food Security and Research. Those contesting the by-election include PML-N’s Syed Nosheen Iftikhar and PTI’s Ali Asjad. PTI to challenge re-elections On February 26, Special Assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the government's legal team a green signal to challenge the decision in the Lahore High Court. The government’s legal team intends to challenge the removal orders too. Read: ‘PM Khan’s decision to challenge NA-75 re-polling proves he’s involved’ In its briefing, the legal team told PM Khan that the ECP doesn’t have any authority to order the removal of government officials. February 19 by-elections The voting was held from 8am to 5pm at polling stations across the constituency. Polling at some stations in Daska was halted after two people were killed and seven injured in a firing incident. The next day, the results were withheld after the results of 20 polling stations were delayed. PML-N’s Syed Nosheen Iftikhar, who was contesting the election, wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and asked him to order a recount in all polling stations in Daska. She claimed that the results of 335 polling stations came in Friday night, while the staff of 23 stations went missing. She said that a forensic audit of all Daska polling stations should be conducted. ECP had also ordered an inquiry in the matter and asked Punjab IG to look into it. Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would ask the PTI candidate to request re-polling at 20 polling stations in Daska. “Even though there is no legal compulsion to do so before ECP announces results, I would request our PTI candidate to ask for re-polling in the 20 polling stations opposition is crying hoarse over in the Daska NA-75 by-election,” PM Khan said in a Twitter post on February 22.
