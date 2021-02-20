Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

NA-75 by-election results withheld, PML-N accuses PTI of rigging polls

Syeda Nosheen writes a letter to chief election commissioner

Posted: Feb 20, 2021
Photo: Online

The results of Sialkot’s NA-75 by-election have been withheld after the PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the by-polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has received results of 335 polling stations, while the results of 23 stations came in late as the presiding officers went ‘missing’ last night.

The presiding officers approached the ECP in the morning and said that they came in late because of fog.

The PML-N leaders have, however, challenged the results. They claimed the votes submitted by the electoral staff should not be counted.

PML-N’s Syed Nosheen Iftikhar, who was contesting the election, wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja and asked him to order a recount in all polling stations in Daska.

She claimed that the results of 335 polling stations came in Friday night, while the staff of 23 stations went missing. She said that a forensic audit of all Daska polling stations should be conducted.

On Friday, at least two people were killed and seven others injured in a clash during polling in Daska. The deceased were political workers, according to the police. Chaos and several incidents of violence were reported in the area, and armed men were seen roaming the streets on motorcycles.

Sialkot’s NA-75 seat fell vacant after PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of a heart attack in August 2020. He was also a member of the standing committees on Interior and Narcotics Control and National Food Security and Research.

Shah was appointed MNA from the area thrice. He won the seat after securing 40,042 votes during the 2018 General Election.

