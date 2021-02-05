Muslims across the world are standing with Kashmir: Imran Khan

Not just Pakistanis but Muslims across the world are standing with Kashmir today,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Addressing his supporters in Kotli on February 5, the premier pointed out that the United Nations has still not fulfilled the promise it made to Kashmir: the right to choose their future.

“Today, I’m here to remind the world of the right that has not been given to Kashmiris after all these years,” he said. “Their basic right remains unmet.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan promised the people of Indian-administered Kashmir that the day they get freedom from the tyranny of India, Pakistan will give them the choice to choose to be an independent state.

“I want to give the message to Kashmiris that each and every person from the Muslim world is standing with you and realise the atrocities you face every day.”

The PM assured that he will speak up for the freedom of Kashmir on every single forum in the world as long as he can. “Whether it’s UN, America or Britain, I will go everywhere and raise this issue until it’s solved. Until you get your rights.”

In a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Khan said that Pakistan has offered friendship and peace to India every single time but they’ve always backtracked and mistaken this as a “weakness”.

“Modi, you can only solve the Kashmir issue through talks and nothing else,” he said. “The Pulwama and Balakot incidents prove that Pakistan had nothing to do with these attacks.”

“It was just a tactic by the Indian government to win the elections,” the premier pointed out.

PM Khan invited India, once again, to talk and solve the issue with Pakistan. “Restore Article 370 and give Kashmiri their rights,” he demanded. “But don’t take this offer as a weakness. Pakistani will only bow down in front of one being and that is God.”

Towards the end of his speech, he promised the residents of Kotli a package that will protect them from attacks on the Line of Control.

“I will compromise on anything but the NRO,” the prime minister concluded. “The people who want a long march. I will help them. But I will never let them go without paying for their sins.”