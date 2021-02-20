Mureed Abbas case: Prime suspect Atif Zaman denies murder charges

A Karachi sessions court indicted Saturday prime suspect Atif Zaman in the Mureed Abbas murder case. Zaman has pleaded not guilty.

Zaman was arrested on July 9, 2019 for killing his two business partners, anchorperson Mureed Abbas and Khizer Hayat, on Defence’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari.

The court read out the charges against him in the murder and weapon possession case. He denied them.

Witnesses have been summoned on March 6.

It was reported that Atif started a tyre business with Rs1 billion he got from over 40 investors from the media, showbiz and other industries. Abbas was one of the investors.

According to investors, tyres worth Rs200 million were seized at the Balochistan border. This reportedly hurt the business and Atif refused to give the investors their monthly profit. When Abbas and Khizer demanded their money, Atif killed them.

After the murder was reported, CCTV footage showed Zaman entering Abbas’ office building with another person dressed in a white shalwar. He was seen holding a gun too. The footage showed two people running away from the building after which Zaman and his accomplice left the building.

