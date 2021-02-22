Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Mukhtara Mai shares why she attends Aurat March

Watch her explain why the march is for all women

Posted: Feb 22, 2021
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Mukhtara Mai has lent support to Aurat March, the annual event in Pakistan to demand equal rights for women.

“The reason I attend every march [whether it’s] Multan, Karachi or Islamabad is to represent our rural areas,” she said in a video message shared by Aurat March, Multan.

Mai was gang raped in June 2002 on the orders of a village council as punishment after her younger brother was accused of having relations with a woman from a rival clan. She went to court against the men and struggled for years to get justice. She has since campaigned for justice for sexual assault victims.

Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Four killed after car overturns near Karachi's University Road
Lahore men arrested for hacking WhatsApp accounts: police
