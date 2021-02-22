Mukhtara Mai shares why she attends Aurat March

Watch her explain why the march is for all women
Mukhtara Mai has lent support to Aurat March, the annual event in Pakistan to demand equal rights for women.
“The reason I attend every march [whether it’s] Multan, Karachi or Islamabad is to represent our rural areas,” she said in a video message shared by Aurat March, Multan.
This is Mukhtara Mai's message for why she is joining Aurat March this year in Multan
Mai was gang raped in June 2002 on the orders of a village council as punishment after her younger brother was accused of having relations with a woman from a rival clan. She went to court against the men and struggled for years to get justice. She has since campaigned for justice for sexual assault victims.