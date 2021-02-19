Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

MQM-London’s Mohammad Anwar dies in London

He was diagnosed with cancer four months ago

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
MQM-London’s Mohammad Anwar dies in London

MQM-London leader Mohammad Anwar passed away in London on Friday. He was born in 1950.

He was admitted to London’s Royal Free Hospital. He was diagnosed with cancer four months ago. His death was confirmed by the family.

Anwar was considered close to MQM founder Altaf Hussain. He helped Hussain when he fled to London in 1992.

He served as the head of the party’s diplomatic wing and was also a former member of the Rabita Committee.  

In June 2020, Anwar told The News that the MQM received funds from the Indian government. Anwar said that MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat told him to meet an Indian diplomat in the early 90’s.

“He asked me to meet the Indian diplomat alone but I refused and told him that he should accompany me too. It was at 7:00pm and it was raining heavily that day. Nadeem Nusrat, on my insistence, went with me to the meeting but stood outside the venue.”

The party had, however, denied all the allegations.

