Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Mother of three shot dead in Lahore

Naila was 36 years old

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Mother of three shot dead in Lahore

Photo: Online

A 36-year-old woman was shot dead while going to work in Lahore Friday.

The Shalimar police said that the woman, identified as Naila, was working for the government and had three children.

The woman had dropped her children off at her sister’s house and was travelling to work when two suspects on a motorcycle opened fire at her.

Naila married Fayaz after the death of her first husband, the police said. Her family has said that Fayaz’s son used to threaten her.

Her mother told the police that Fayaz used to hit his wife and would tell her that his son would murder her.

The police have started recording statements of her relatives.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.