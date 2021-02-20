Mother of three shot dead in Lahore

A 36-year-old woman was shot dead while going to work in Lahore Friday.

The Shalimar police said that the woman, identified as Naila, was working for the government and had three children.

The woman had dropped her children off at her sister’s house and was travelling to work when two suspects on a motorcycle opened fire at her.

Naila married Fayaz after the death of her first husband, the police said. Her family has said that Fayaz’s son used to threaten her.

Her mother told the police that Fayaz used to hit his wife and would tell her that his son would murder her.

The police have started recording statements of her relatives.