Two foreigners were robbed of Rs15 million on their arrival to Pakistan on February 10, according to the Lahore police.

A man, identified as Rana Irfan, invited a Swiss man and a German woman to Lahore for an investment scheme. Upon their arrival, Irfan sent men to kidnap them. The kidnappers transferred 1.86 Bitcoins to their accounts and stole €6,300.

The translator of the two foreigners has registered a case on their behalf at the racecourse police station.