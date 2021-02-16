Matric-pass PTI minister given additional portfolio of KP law ministry

Akbar Ayub, Khyber Pakhunkhwa’s minister for local government, has been given an additional provincial ministry for law, parliamentary affairs and human rights, according to a notification issued Tuesday.

According to the KP assembly website, Ayub’s highest qualification is matriculation.

Ayub, who was elected from PK-40 Haripur, has previously served as minister for communication and then minister for elementary and secondary education in the KP cabinet.

The law minister’s post fell vacant on February 9 following the removal of Sultan Mohammad Khan from the office after he and other MPAs were seen receiving money from a Senate candidate in a video ahead of the 2018 Senate elections.