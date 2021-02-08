Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Mastung: Customs recover betelnuts from LPG container

They were worth Rs90m

Posted: Feb 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Mastung: Customs recover betelnuts from LPG container

Photo: File

Listen
The Customs department recovered betelnuts worth Rs90 million from Mastung in an operation on Sunday. According to Customs Intelligence Director Muhammad Ismail, the operation was conducted after the department received information about the smuggling attempt from one of their sources. The betelnuts were hidden in an LPG container. "There were 33 metric tonnes of betelnuts in it," Ismail said, adding that these were being sent to other parts of the country from Balochistan. The suspects managed to escape. The police are on the lookout for them and are conducting raids to arrest them as soon as possible.
mastung Pakistan Customs

The Customs department recovered betelnuts worth Rs90 million from Mastung in an operation on Sunday.

According to Customs Intelligence Director Muhammad Ismail, the operation was conducted after the department received information about the smuggling attempt from one of their sources.

The betelnuts were hidden in an LPG container. “There were 33 metric tonnes of betelnuts in it,” Ismail said, adding that these were being sent to other parts of the country from Balochistan.

The suspects managed to escape. The police are on the lookout for them and are conducting raids to arrest them as soon as possible.

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
