Monday, February 15, 2021  | 2 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Maryam won’t request anyone to remove her name from ECL

PML-N VP says public is revolting against the government

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago

"I will not request the government to remove my name from the Exit Control List," PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said.

In a media briefing on Monday, she said that last year she submitted a petition in the Lahore High Court requesting her name to be removed from the ECL. Due to coronavirus, the request was delayed.

"I have to go through a small surgery that can't be performed in Pakistan, but I have decided I don't want my name to be removed anymore," Maryam said, adding that those who think she will leave the country are wrong.

The politician said that people have been revolting against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government. People from all provinces have come out on roads. "When the prices of oil, petrol, lentils, eggs, and other essentials will increase every other day, the public is bound to come out on roads."

Maryam claimed that the government was distributing tickets for the Senate election to millionaires and billionaires for their vested interests. "PML-N and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, take pride in the people we have chosen."

Regarding the news that Pakistan Democratic Movement is being dissolved, the politician said that are all mindless rumors and the movement will stay together for long. "Those who are trying break PDM should know that nothing such can happen," she added.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PML-N maryam nawaz, ECL, maryam nawaz, senate election, PDM,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.