Maryam won’t request anyone to remove her name from ECL

"I will not request the government to remove my name from the Exit Control List," PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said.

In a media briefing on Monday, she said that last year she submitted a petition in the Lahore High Court requesting her name to be removed from the ECL. Due to coronavirus, the request was delayed.

"I have to go through a small surgery that can't be performed in Pakistan, but I have decided I don't want my name to be removed anymore," Maryam said, adding that those who think she will leave the country are wrong.

The politician said that people have been revolting against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government. People from all provinces have come out on roads. "When the prices of oil, petrol, lentils, eggs, and other essentials will increase every other day, the public is bound to come out on roads."

Maryam claimed that the government was distributing tickets for the Senate election to millionaires and billionaires for their vested interests. "PML-N and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, take pride in the people we have chosen."

Regarding the news that Pakistan Democratic Movement is being dissolved, the politician said that are all mindless rumors and the movement will stay together for long. "Those who are trying break PDM should know that nothing such can happen," she added.