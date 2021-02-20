Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Maryam Nawaz demands re-election in Daska

Says the ruling party rigged the by-election

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said Saturday that her party wants re-election in the entire NA-75 constituency in Daska. “Some 20 or 22 presiding officers disappeared for 12-14 hours,” said Maryam Nawaz while addressing a press conference in Lahore. “No one knows where they disappeared for 14 hours and what were they doing. She said that the Election Commission kept calling them last night but couldn’t contact them. Related: NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’ The PML-N leader also showed videos on a big screen, saying a PTI MNA was seen standing with those firing weapons outside polling stations. In another video, she said a man was “caught red handed” while trying to escape with a voting bag from a polling station in Daska. Voting at some polling stations in Daska was halted after two people were killed and seven injured in a firing incident. After the counting, the Election Commission of Pakistan received results of 337 polling stations, while the results of 23 stations came in late after the presiding officers went ‘missing’ last night. A press release issued by the commission said that the Punjab IG, commissioner, and deputy commissioner were contacted last night when the 20 presiding officers couldn’t be reached. The commissioner assured the ECP that the results will be shared soon but then he became unavailable too. The ECP had set up 360 polling stations in the constituency. According to the results of 337 stations, PML-N’s Nosheen Ifthikhar was leading with 97,588 votes, while PTI’s Ali Asjad received 94,541 votes. Maryam, referring to the ECP’s statement, said she was “pleased” to see the ECP taking stand against “rigging”. She claimed that the results of 337 polling stations revealed that there was a turnout of 30 35 percent but the turnout in other 20 polling stations was 85 to 90 percent.





 
 
 

 

