Mandi Bahauddin teen shot dead over cricket match fight

His neighbour is the prime suspect

An 18-year-old was killed following a scuffle during a cricket match in Mandi Bahauddin's Gojra on Friday.

The teen was playing cricket with his friends when an argument broke out between him and his neighbour. The two teenagers were calmed down by their friends.

The teen was leaving for his house when two people opened fire at him and escaped. He died on the spot.

The police have filed an FIR and collected evidence from the site. They are conducting raids to arrest the culprits.