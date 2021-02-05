Mandi Bahauddin man shot during argument with neighbour: police

A man was shot dead during an argument with his neighbours in Mandi Bahauddin’s Phalia, the police said.

On Friday morning, two neighbours started arguing outside their houses. According to the police, during the conflict, one of the men got furious and opened fire.

One man was injured during the fight as well. The body and the injured were immediately moved to the hospital.

The police have registered an FIR and are collecting evidence from the site. The suspect managed to flee from the crime scene. Raids are being conducted to arrest him as soon as possible.