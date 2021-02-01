Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man who murdered Lahore prayer leader arrested: police

Suspect hailed from victim's village

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Man who murdered Lahore prayer leader arrested: police

Photo: File

Listen
The police arrested a man on Monday morning on charges of murdering the Imam of a mosque inside his house in Lahore's Shalimar. According to the police, the crime was committed by a group of three people of which one has been arrested. "He is being questioned by the officers of the Central Intelligence Agency," a policeman said. Initial investigations reveal that the perpetrator hailed from the victim's village in Muzaffargarh, he added. On January 27, 24-year-old Muhammad Asif was stabbed by a sharp dagger-like weapon, and his wife and children were held hostage by three unidentified men. His brother said that the victim lived on the top portion of a mosque in the Multani Colony. He passed away before he could be taken to a hospital. An FIR was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the crime too and was overlooking the case himself.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Murder

The police arrested a man on Monday morning on charges of murdering the Imam of a mosque inside his house in Lahore’s Shalimar.

According to the police, the crime was committed by a group of three people of which one has been arrested. “He is being questioned by the officers of the Central Intelligence Agency,” a policeman said.

Initial investigations reveal that the perpetrator hailed from the victim’s village in Muzaffargarh, he added.

On January 27, 24-year-old Muhammad Asif was stabbed by a sharp dagger-like weapon, and his wife and children were held hostage by three unidentified men.

His brother said that the victim lived on the top portion of a mosque in the Multani Colony. He passed away before he could be taken to a hospital. An FIR was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the crime too and was overlooking the case himself.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
usman buzdar, lahore prayer leader, lahore prayer leader murdered, lahore police, lahore multani colony, lahore shalimar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.