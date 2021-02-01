Man who murdered Lahore prayer leader arrested: police

The police arrested a man on Monday morning on charges of murdering the Imam of a mosque inside his house in Lahore’s Shalimar.

According to the police, the crime was committed by a group of three people of which one has been arrested. “He is being questioned by the officers of the Central Intelligence Agency,” a policeman said.

Initial investigations reveal that the perpetrator hailed from the victim’s village in Muzaffargarh, he added.

On January 27, 24-year-old Muhammad Asif was stabbed by a sharp dagger-like weapon, and his wife and children were held hostage by three unidentified men.

His brother said that the victim lived on the top portion of a mosque in the Multani Colony. He passed away before he could be taken to a hospital. An FIR was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the crime too and was overlooking the case himself.