Man, son killed as car collides with motorcycle in Larkana

Four people were killed after a speeding car collided with a motorcycle on Larkana’s Airport Road Wednesday morning.

A man and his son, who were riding the motorcycle, died on the spot.

Two sisters present in the car succumbed to their wounds at the hospital. Four women were injured in the accident.

The police are investigating the case.

In Sargodha, four people, including a married couple, were killed after a speeding car plunged into a ravine. They were driving on Lahore road.

A woman and her children were injured in the accident. They have been moved to a nearby hospital.

