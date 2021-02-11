Man files petition against ‘criminal treatment’ of Karachi zoo animals

Notices issued to KMC, wildlife department
A man has filed a constitutional petition in the Sindh High Court over the “criminal treatment” of animals at the Karachi zoo.
Notices were issued to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, which runs the zoo, Sindh Wildlife Department, and zoo administration during the hearing on Wednesday.
Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked how many animals are there at the zoo and what steps have been taken by the administration to provide sufficient facilities for them.
The constitutional petition, filed by animal activist Yahya Ahmed, said that the “condition of animals being kept at the zoo was alarming and the lives of the creatures were at risk”.
It argued that hygiene, food requirements, and health conditions of the animals were being “severely neglected” and they were being kept in small cages.
Other petitioners include Sophia Samina Faisal, Rami Roy, Sophia Faisal Kapadia, and Shah Bano Haroon.
S. Yahya Ahmed and three others moved the SHC stating that the
It went to detail the condition of the following animals at the zoo:
The petition said that there is mongoose infestation, which is a threat to humans visiting the zoo. The management “must be held accountable to the public at large and ordered to investigate and reform its practices and procedures to improve the safety and maintenance” of the zoo, it added.
“The animals are undoubtedly in pain, distress, agony that far outweighs the recreational and educational purposes for which they are kept in this condition.” It said that the people visiting the zoo “tease the animals by throwing articles, pelting stones, poking them” and this causes them more agony.
The petition asks for the following:
The court has summoned the wildlife conservator and senior director on March 10.