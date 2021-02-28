Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man arrested for murdering couple in New Karachi

Suspect owed them money: police

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Man arrested for murdering couple in New Karachi

Photo: File

Listen
A man was arrested for murdering a couple in New Karachi's Sector 11-L, the police said on Sunday. Seventy-year-old Jamil and his wife Farhat were found dead in their house earlier this week. According to their post-mortem reports, they were killed 10 days back. During investigations, the police detained a man who owed money to the couple. "He confessed to the crime in custody," the investigation officer said. The suspect had borrowed Rs1.4 million from Jamil and paid monthly installments of Rs70,000. "A few months back, he suffered a loss in business after which he was unable to pay the installments," the officer said, adding that that's when he committed the crime. An FIR has been registered and the suspect has been taken into custody. Further investigations are underway.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police Murder

A man was arrested for murdering a couple in New Karachi’s Sector 11-L, the police said on Sunday.

Seventy-year-old Jamil and his wife Farhat were found dead in their house earlier this week. According to their post-mortem reports, they were killed 10 days back.

During investigations, the police detained a man who owed money to the couple. “He confessed to the crime in custody,” the investigation officer said.

The suspect had borrowed Rs1.4 million from Jamil and paid monthly installments of Rs70,000. “A few months back, he suffered a loss in business after which he was unable to pay the installments,” the officer said, adding that that’s when he committed the crime.

An FIR has been registered and the suspect has been taken into custody. Further investigations are underway.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi couple murdered, new karachi sector 11-L, couple murdered in karachi, karachi police
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
Karachi couple cooks the perfect car loan scam, fleeces hundreds
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi's Korangi
SFA seals cake factory in Karachi’s Korangi
Four killed in car crash on Karachi's University Road
Four killed in car crash on Karachi’s University Road
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general's post
Centre recommends three names for Sindh inspector general’s post
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
‘Put Imran Khan in a chingchi to taste 4K Chowrangi’
KMC moves to clear Karachi's Orangi nullah of encroachments
KMC moves to clear Karachi’s Orangi nullah of encroachments
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
NAB recovers Karachi land worth Rs21b in fake accounts case
Fake army officer arrested in Karachi: police
Fake army officer arrested in Karachi: police
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.