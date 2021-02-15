Man arrested for aerial firing at Sialkot wedding

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A man was arrested for aerial firing at a wedding in Sialkot's Sambrial on Sunday night, the police said.

A video of the incident was recorded and put up on social video. It shows the suspect with two guns and a number of bullets firing aerial shots while the children collect casings.

According to witnesses, the firing was so severe that it could be heard from afar.

Following this, the Airport police took notice and arrested the suspect. His weapons have been seized.

An FIR under sections 11b [prohibition of keeping, carrying, or displaying arms], 13-2b [a prohibited bore weapon or ammunition of prohibited bore weapons] and 20 [power to confiscate] of the Punjab Arms Ordinance, 1965 has been registered.

