Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Man accused of murdering 11 people arrested in Gujranwala

Posted: Feb 25, 2021
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
The Gujranwala police arrested a man on Wednesday on charges of murdering 11 people. The suspect had cases registered at multiple police stations across Punjab. He murdered five people in Bahawalnagar, three in Kamoke and three in Gujranwala. "All the crimes were committed over property issues," the investigation officer said. The police had been searching for the suspect for over a year. An FIR has been registered, the perpetrator's weapon has been seized and he's being questioned. Further investigations are under way.
