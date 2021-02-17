Malir PS-88: PPP wins by-election, retains Karachi seat

The Pakistan Peoples Party was able to retain its Malir PS-88 seat after its candidate Yousaf Baloch received 24,251 votes, according to the unofficial results of 108 polling stations released by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Baloch is the son of Murtaza Baloch, the former minister for human settlement. The seat fell vacant after the latter died of Covid-19 in June last year.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s Syed Kashif Ali Shah was the runner up with 6,090, PTI’s Jan Sher Junejo received 4,870 votes. MQM’s Sajid Ahmed came in fourth with 2,635 votes.

According to the ECP, a total of 145,627 voters have been registered in the constituency. The voter turnout was reported to be less than 10%.

During the polling, PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken into police custody for displaying weapons. He was stopped from entering the constituency on ECP’s orders. According to the electoral body, it received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations.

