Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Malir PS-88: PPP wins by-election, retains Karachi seat

He secured 24,251 votes

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Malir PS-88: PPP wins by-election, retains Karachi seat

Photo: Ghulam Murtaza/Facebook

The Pakistan Peoples Party was able to retain its Malir PS-88 seat after its candidate Yousaf Baloch received 24,251 votes, according to the unofficial results of 108 polling stations released by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Baloch is the son of Murtaza Baloch, the former minister for human settlement. The seat fell vacant after the latter died of Covid-19 in June last year.

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s Syed Kashif Ali Shah was the runner up with 6,090, PTI’s Jan Sher Junejo received 4,870 votes. MQM’s Sajid Ahmed came in fourth with 2,635 votes.

According to the ECP, a total of 145,627 voters have been registered in the constituency. The voter turnout was reported to be less than 10%.

During the polling, PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh was taken into police custody for displaying weapons. He was stopped from entering the constituency on ECP’s orders. According to the electoral body, it received complaints of Adil carrying and weapons at the stations.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi karachi by-election PPP
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Today's outlook: Lahore flights cancelled, Islamabad bar announces strike
Today’s outlook: Lahore flights cancelled, Islamabad bar announces strike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.