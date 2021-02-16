Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Malir by-election: PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh attacked in Darsano Chana

He accuses PPP supporters of firing at his case

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh's was attacked in Darsano Chano during a visit to Malir's PS-88 polling station Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sindh Assembly opposition leader, supporters of Pakistan Peoples Party opened fire at his car. "The bullets were fired in the presence of the police," he said.

Immediately after the attack, security personnel reached the site.

Related: Polling underway for Sanghar, Malir and Pishin by-elections

Sheikh remained safe in the attack as his car has bulletproof windshields.

Earlier in the week, the leader has said that his life was under threat. If anything happens to me, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be responsible for it, he said.

During his visit to the polling station, Sheikh said that PPP supporters were influencing voters and threatening them. "The Election Commission of Pakistan has failed in conducting fair elections."

By-elections in Malir’s PS-88

The PS-88 Malir seat had fallen vacant on June 2, 2020, after the death of minister for human settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, who had contracted coronavirus.

Baloch emerged victorious in 2018 General Election after bagging 22,000 votes. PTI’s Muhammad Rizwan Khan was the runner up with 16,386 votes.

This time a tough competition is expected between PPP, PTI, and MQM.

PPP has given its ticket to Baloch’s son Yousuf Murtaza Baloch, while Jan Sher Junejo is contesting on PTI’s ticket. Former MNA Sajid Ahmed is MQM’s candidate for the by-election.

According to the ECP, a total of 145,627 voters have been registered in the constituency. At least 108 polling stations have been set up. Thirty-six polling stations have been declared “sensitive”, while 33 “highly sensitive”.

 
