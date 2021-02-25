Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
LHC appoints international consultant for River Ravi project assessment

Government told to form environmental protection cell

The Lahore High Court has instructed the Punjab government to appoint an international consultant for the environmental assessment of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project. In a hearing on Thursday, Justice Shahid Karim directed the authorities to form an environmental protection cell within two weeks. Last month, the construction of the project was halted after the court said that the project has to be cleared by all environmental agencies. On Thursday, the petitioner's advocate, Sheeraz Zaka, pointed out that Lahore has become one of the most polluted cities in the world. "There is garbage on the road and more than half of the trees in the city have been cut." Following this, the court ordered the government to take action against the growing smog levels across Punjab and set air quality standards. It reasserted the need for an environmental assessment of the Naya Pakistan Housing Project. The case hearing has been adjourned until next week. On December 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that the Frontier Works Organisation and the National Logistics Cell have started the work on the project. Related: PM: Ravi Development project answer to Lahore’s water woes Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approved a Rs5 billion loan for the project during a cabinet meeting on December 18. The money will be used to purchase the land.
