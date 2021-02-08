Lawyers protest as CDA demolishes their chambers in Islamabad

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lawyers in Islamabad staged a protest after their chambers at the Islamabad judicial complex were destroyed by the Capital Development Authority on Monday.

The protesters marched towards the Chief Justice Block and broke windows there. They also shouted slogans outside the IHC Chief Justice's office. Athar Minallah is reportedly stuck in his chamber.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani tried to calm down the protesters. The lawyers said that they will not talk to anyone unless their chambers are rebuilt.

Contingents of police and rangers have arrived at the location.