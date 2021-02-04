Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Landslide blocks Muzaffarabad’s Neelum Road

No casualty has been reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Hundreds of tourists and locals were stranded after Neelum Valley Road was blocked due to a landslide near Misar area of Muzaffarabad.

A queue of cars was stuck on the road after the landslide.

Many crushing machines have reportedly been buried under the debris. No casualty has been reported.

The local administration and the police are yet to arrive at the location. One of the reasons for frequent landslides along the route is the illegal stone crushing that takes place on the mountains.

 
