Lahore zoo to euthanise tiger, bear and zebra

The Lahore zoo has decided to euthanise a tiger, brown bear, and zebra. The management committee will make the final decision on the matter.

The decision was made because the three animals are in a lot of pain, Deputy Director Kiran Saleem said.

The tiger, Siam, has been suffering from polio since 2004. He is unable to move now because of it.

There is an old bear that was brought to the zoo after he was recovered during a raid in Gujranwala a few years ago. He has lost his sight now.

The third animal is a female zebra that is unable to stand or walk now.

The zoo management said that they have taken every possible step to treat the three animals.

The wildlife act allows the management to give poisonous injections to the animals if they are in unbearable pain.

