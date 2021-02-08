Monday, February 8, 2021  | 24 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore woman shot dead for refusing marriage proposal: police

Suspect fled from the crime scene

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Lahore woman shot dead for refusing marriage proposal: police

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Listen
A 25-year-woman was shot dead by her cousin for refusing his marriage proposal in Lahore's Islampura, the police said on Monday. The victim had gone over to a friend's house living next door on Sunday. "When she was entering her house, the suspect, identified as Kashif, opened fire at her," the investigating officer said. According to the woman's uncle, the suspect's family had sent a marriage proposal for the 25-year-old multiple times but they rejected it. "She had gone to get some utensils from the neighbours when Kashif came." He managed to escape from the crime scene. The victim's family said that her wedding date was set a day before the crime and the marriage was to take place on March 5. Her mother has requested the government to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible and hang him to death. The Islampura police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to arrest Kashif as soon as possible.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore Murder

A 25-year-woman was shot dead by her cousin for refusing his marriage proposal in Lahore’s Islampura, the police said on Monday.

The victim had gone over to a friend’s house living next door on Sunday. “When she was entering her house, the suspect, identified as Kashif, opened fire at her,” the investigating officer said.

According to the woman’s uncle, the suspect’s family had sent a marriage proposal for the 25-year-old multiple times but they rejected it. “She had gone to get some utensils from the neighbours when Kashif came.”

He managed to escape from the crime scene.

The victim’s family said that her wedding date was set a day before the crime and the marriage was to take place on March 5.

Her mother has requested the government to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible and hang him to death.

The Islampura police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to arrest Kashif as soon as possible.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore woman shot dead, lahore woman shot for refusing marriage proposal, lahore islampura,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Karachi's Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road to be closed for 45 days
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.