Lahore woman shot dead for refusing marriage proposal: police

A 25-year-woman was shot dead by her cousin for refusing his marriage proposal in Lahore’s Islampura, the police said on Monday.

The victim had gone over to a friend’s house living next door on Sunday. “When she was entering her house, the suspect, identified as Kashif, opened fire at her,” the investigating officer said.

According to the woman’s uncle, the suspect’s family had sent a marriage proposal for the 25-year-old multiple times but they rejected it. “She had gone to get some utensils from the neighbours when Kashif came.”

He managed to escape from the crime scene.

The victim’s family said that her wedding date was set a day before the crime and the marriage was to take place on March 5.

Her mother has requested the government to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible and hang him to death.

The Islampura police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to arrest Kashif as soon as possible.