Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore: Three killed as dome of under construction mosque collapses

10 labourers injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Three people were killed and 10 others injured after the dome of an under construction mosque collapsed in Lahore's Manawan Thursday afternoon.

The rescue teams have completed their operation. The bodies and injured have been moved to the hospital.

The authorities said that 25 labourers were working at the site when the accident occurred.

It is being speculated that the dome collapsed because it was constructed using low-quality materials.

The deceased have been identified as Riaz, Shafique, and Nazim Khan. The bodies will be handed over to the heirs after their postmortem examination.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.