Lahore: Three killed as dome of under construction mosque collapses

Three people were killed and 10 others injured after the dome of an under construction mosque collapsed in Lahore's Manawan Thursday afternoon.

The rescue teams have completed their operation. The bodies and injured have been moved to the hospital.

The authorities said that 25 labourers were working at the site when the accident occurred.

It is being speculated that the dome collapsed because it was constructed using low-quality materials.

The deceased have been identified as Riaz, Shafique, and Nazim Khan. The bodies will be handed over to the heirs after their postmortem examination.