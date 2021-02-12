Lahore rickshaw driver arrested for murdering four-year-old

The Lahore police have arrested a rickshaw driver for murdering a four-year-old in Shalimar one month ago.

The child’s father had accused the suspect, Asif, of having illicit relations with his wife. The man claimed that Asif was the father of his child.

He said that the woman told him to stop meeting her after her husband made those accusations. He then kidnapped the child and murdered him.

Investigation Officer Zameer Malik said that the suspect was taking part in the hunting parties for the child because of which they didn’t suspect him before.

Asif and the child’s mother had known each other for the last seven years. The woman’s aunts and other relatives would often use his rickshaw when they had to go shopping.

