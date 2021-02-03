Lahore prayer leader murdered by wife: police

The Lahore police have arrested the wife of the Imam of a mosque who was murdered inside his house in Shalimar’s Multani Colony on January 27.

According to the police, the woman had smashed a brick on the back of the victim’s head due to which he lost consciousness. “After this, the other two suspects in the case slit the man’s throat,” the investigation officer said.

He revealed that the woman was friends with the suspect. The victim had barred her from meeting him after the couple got married.

The prime suspect in the case was arrested on February 1 by the Central Intelligence Agency. He hailed from the victim’s village in Muzaffargarh.

On January 27, 24-year-old Muhammad Asif was stabbed by a sharp dagger-like weapon, and his wife and children were held hostage by three unidentified men.

His brother said that the victim lived on the top portion of a mosque in the Multani Colony. He passed away before he could be taken to a hospital. An FIR was registered under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the crime too and was overlooking the case himself.