Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore men arrested for hacking WhatsApp accounts: police

100 SIM cards, 20 mobile phones seized

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore men arrested for hacking WhatsApp accounts: police
Listen
A group of men accused of defrauding people online and looting millions of rupees from them has been arrested, the Federal Investigation Agency said on Friday. According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspects have been committing online fraud for the past four years. "They used to ask victims to send them a one-time-password on WhatsApp and then hacked their accounts." The police have seized over 100 SIM cards, 20 mobile phones, and two laptops from them. FIA's cybercrime cell questioned the suspected and they confessed to multiple crimes. An FIR has been registered against them. Related: Here’s how you can protect your WhatsApp from getting hacked Earlier this month, FIA revealed that it received over 200 complaints about people’s WhatsApp accounts being hacked last year. The complainants said they received a message from an unknown number followed by a call where the person claimed that some money was transferred to their account mistakenly and asked them to send a one-time password [OTP]. “Once you give the OTP, your account can be hacked within minutes and the hackers will have access to all your personal information and messages,” cyber law expert Zain Qureshi told SAMAA TV in an interview earlier. Experts say the following information should not be revealed to anyone at any cost: CNIC number Mother’s name and details of other family members Bank account number Another way the public can secure their social media accounts is by enabling the two-step verification, according to experts.
FaceBook WhatsApp
cybercrime Lahore

A group of men accused of defrauding people online and looting millions of rupees from them has been arrested, the Federal Investigation Agency said on Friday.

According to an FIA spokesperson, the suspects have been committing online fraud for the past four years. “They used to ask victims to send them a one-time-password on WhatsApp and then hacked their accounts.”

The police have seized over 100 SIM cards, 20 mobile phones, and two laptops from them.

FIA’s cybercrime cell questioned the suspected and they confessed to multiple crimes. An FIR has been registered against them.

Related: Here’s how you can protect your WhatsApp from getting hacked

Earlier this month, FIA revealed that it received over 200 complaints about people’s WhatsApp accounts being hacked last year.

The complainants said they received a message from an unknown number followed by a call where the person claimed that some money was transferred to their account mistakenly and asked them to send a one-time password [OTP].

“Once you give the OTP, your account can be hacked within minutes and the hackers will have access to all your personal information and messages,” cyber law expert Zain Qureshi told SAMAA TV in an interview earlier.

Experts say the following information should not be revealed to anyone at any cost:

  • CNIC number
  • Mother’s name and details of other family members
  • Bank account number

Another way the public can secure their social media accounts is by enabling the two-step verification, according to experts.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
online fraud, whatsapp hacking, FIA, cybercrime cell, SIM cards, mobile phones, laptops,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.