Sunday, February 14, 2021  | 1 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

Lahore man murders mother for not giving him money: police

Police on the lookout for suspect, FIR registered

Posted: Feb 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Lahore man murders mother for not giving him money: police

Photo: File

Listen
A man murdered his mother for not giving him money to buy drugs in Lahore's Liaquatabad, the police said on Sunday. According to eyewitnesses, Noor Muhammad got into a fight with his mother when she refused to give him money late Saturday night. "During the argument, he lost his cool and shot her dead," a neighbour said. When people in the area gathered because of the noise, Muhammad pointed the gun at them and threatened to kill everyone if they didn't leave, he added. The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene. The police, on the other hand, have said that both Muhammad and his mother were consumers of methamphetamine. "We have called in a team of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency to help us with the investigations," SHO Asim Jahangir said, adding that the body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered and police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.
Lahore Murder

A man murdered his mother for not giving him money to buy drugs in Lahore’s Liaquatabad, the police said on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, Noor Muhammad got into a fight with his mother when she refused to give him money late Saturday night. “During the argument, he lost his cool and shot her dead,” a neighbour said.

When people in the area gathered because of the noise, Muhammad pointed the gun at them and threatened to kill everyone if they didn’t leave, he added.

The suspect managed to escape from the crime scene.

The police, on the other hand, have said that both Muhammad and his mother were consumers of methamphetamine.

“We have called in a team of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency to help us with the investigations,” SHO Asim Jahangir said, adding that the body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

An FIR has been registered and police are conducting raids to arrest him as soon as possible.

 
